NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading 6.7% Higher

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $3.98. 39,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,792,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

NXE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 40.43, a current ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,120,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $908,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 729,853 shares in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

