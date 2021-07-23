Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 117,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,085,777 shares.The stock last traded at $59.43 and had previously closed at $60.36.

The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.41.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $2,947,266 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

