Newmont Co. (NGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.682 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

TSE:NGT opened at C$75.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.42. The company has a market cap of C$60.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.97. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$68.76 and a 52 week high of C$95.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGT. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont to C$105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

