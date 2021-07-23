Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NMRK opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.45.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $503.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.13 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,230 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Newmark Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after acquiring an additional 485,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after buying an additional 311,492 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,422,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after buying an additional 115,083 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.