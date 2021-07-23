New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Lowered to $38.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price cut by Barclays from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Shares of NFE opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $144,308.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165 in the last ninety days. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

