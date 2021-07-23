Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nevro’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

Get Nevro alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVRO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $154.14 on Wednesday. Nevro has a 12 month low of $126.96 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -60.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.48.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after acquiring an additional 127,573 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,866,000 after acquiring an additional 44,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 516,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,093,000 after acquiring an additional 72,886 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.