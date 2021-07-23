NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NeuBase Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NBSE opened at $3.91 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $12.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -0.01.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

