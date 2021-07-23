NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Raymond James

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,006. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

