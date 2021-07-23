Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $560.00 to $580.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 78,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,244,283 shares.The stock last traded at $516.93 and had previously closed at $531.05.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $511.58. The company has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

