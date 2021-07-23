Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2023 earnings at $16.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lowered their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $511.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $511.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,275,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

