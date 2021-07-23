Needham & Company LLC Increases Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $215.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $223.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.15.

Shares of BILL opened at $203.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -247.61 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $204.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $69,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $2,001,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,236 shares of company stock worth $35,196,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $225,525,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $87,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,405.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after buying an additional 595,796 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,929,000 after buying an additional 552,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

