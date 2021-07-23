Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. Takes Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,272,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,180,000. Paysafe comprises about 2.7% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

PSFE stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 42,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,889,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

