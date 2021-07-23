National Bankshares Increases Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$136.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$134.00 to C$136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PBH. CIBC lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.00.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$127.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$124.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.62. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$89.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$128.74.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$992.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.2800006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

