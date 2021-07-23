National Bank Financial Trims Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Target Price to C$9.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial to C$9.50 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WCP. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.82.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$5.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.15 and a 52 week high of C$6.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.03.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at C$15,272,725. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $158,675.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.