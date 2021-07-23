National Bank Financial Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$21.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.00.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:SMU.UN opened at C$18.86 on Monday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$11.27 and a 52-week high of C$19.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.