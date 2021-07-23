National Bank Financial Increases True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target to C$7.50

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

TUERF opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

