National Bank Financial Increases Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$136.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$134.00 to C$136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.05.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.