National Bank Financial Boosts Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$9.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.32.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$8.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$763.96 million and a PE ratio of 13.60. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.33.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$306.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.2696868 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 76.56%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.