Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.56.

MBIO opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). On average, analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 560.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

