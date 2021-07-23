MultiVAC Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $185,279.00 (MTV)

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. MultiVAC has a market cap of $11.29 million and approximately $185,279.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MultiVAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MultiVAC has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.99 or 0.00838359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MTV is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

MultiVAC Coin Trading

