Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$14.75 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perfom rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.23.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$13.38 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$8.28 and a 1 year high of C$13.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

