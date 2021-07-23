Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.81.

OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

