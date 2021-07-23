MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

MP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Shares of MP opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.52.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,093,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

