Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $31,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Movado Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Movado Group by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $4,287,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Movado Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $679.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.24. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,159.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,012. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

