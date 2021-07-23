Morgan Stanley Trims Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Target Price to $331.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $331.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of VRTS opened at $262.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.85. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $129.35 and a 12 month high of $300.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 19,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

