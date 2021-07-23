Morgan Stanley Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $470.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $528.78.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $464.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.85. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.