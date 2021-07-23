Morgan Stanley Sells 97,005 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 97,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.88% of Globant worth $322,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $76,343,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,149,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 91.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,571,000 after buying an additional 132,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.30.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $231.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 149.39 and a beta of 1.22. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

