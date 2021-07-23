Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,064,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 820,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.24% of Zillow Group worth $402,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after acquiring an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after acquiring an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,726,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Zillow Group stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.61.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

