Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Shares of LCSHF opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.92. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

