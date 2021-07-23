Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Chubb were worth $375,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. raised their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $167.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

