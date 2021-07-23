Morgan Stanley Purchases 484,845 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 10.17% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $354,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 973.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,513 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR opened at $48.90 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.98.

