Morgan Stanley Purchases 279 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.00% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $451,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,435,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,608,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,956 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock opened at $204.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.14 and a 1 year high of $204.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.