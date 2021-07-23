Morgan Stanley Has $432.12 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $432,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geier Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.21. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

