Morgan Stanley Cuts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $36.50

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.49.

FCX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.85. 83,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,560,078. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

