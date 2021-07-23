Morgan Stanley Cuts Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $119.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $119.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATO. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.20.

ATO opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

