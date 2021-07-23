Morgan Stanley Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $36.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.53.

NYSE ATUS opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $38.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $108,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,601 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 1,640.5% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Altice USA by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,620,000 after acquiring an additional 505,333 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

