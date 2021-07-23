Morgan Stanley Acquires 56,873 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,865,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $339,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

TDOC stock opened at $152.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

