Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,350 ($30.70). Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MGNS stock opened at GBX 2,375 ($31.03) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,216.27. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52 week low of GBX 990.01 ($12.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,420 ($31.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

