Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $380.31

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $380.31 and last traded at $379.29, with a volume of 12197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Moody’s by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after acquiring an additional 208,481 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,834,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,248,000 after buying an additional 36,691 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

