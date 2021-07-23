Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading Down 2.8%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $20.89. 564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 516,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLUE. Guggenheim began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.