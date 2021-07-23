Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $97.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.84.

Shares of MNST opened at $93.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $74.59 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

