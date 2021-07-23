Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $160.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $125.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s current price.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.47.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.66. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

