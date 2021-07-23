Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.96

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.96 and last traded at $64.93, with a volume of 157619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.