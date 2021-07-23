Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of MC traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,179. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $60.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 75.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on MC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $79,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,051 shares of company stock worth $1,715,368 in the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

