Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 51,838 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $3,422,863.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $5,535,538.49.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $6,055,037.40.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $3,311,289.72.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $4,258,100.80.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.91. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.