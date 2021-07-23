MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,305,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 93,831 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 144.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $59.23.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

