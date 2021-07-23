MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,538,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $40,590,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 271,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

CBRL opened at $140.96 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.06 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.37.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

