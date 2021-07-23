MML Investors Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,550 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.41 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $49.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.34. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

