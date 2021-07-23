MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,503 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 867,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 39,616 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

