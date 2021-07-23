MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,687,000 after acquiring an additional 180,249 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Kaman by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 16.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $44.14 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

